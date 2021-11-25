Playtika (PLTK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2021 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2021 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

11/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Playtika was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

