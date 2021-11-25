Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

