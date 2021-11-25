Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.91 or 0.00022523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

