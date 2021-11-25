Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.38

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.57. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4,236 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

