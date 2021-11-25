PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $22.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $20.18. PowerSchool shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

