Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.88. Precigen shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 45,270 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,637,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,174,818.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 574,681 shares of company stock worth $3,186,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

The company has a market cap of $837.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.