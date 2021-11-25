Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON PREM opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £42.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
About Premier African Minerals
