Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £42.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

