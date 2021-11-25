Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

