Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 302.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

