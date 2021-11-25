Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

