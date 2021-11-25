Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,131 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

