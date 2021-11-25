Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

