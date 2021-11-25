PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 1,065 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,655. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1,746.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,936,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.