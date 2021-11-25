Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

