Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $349.21 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

