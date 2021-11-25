Private Capital Group LLC Buys 497 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $157,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

SON opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

