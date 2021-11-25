Private Capital Group LLC Buys 581 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

