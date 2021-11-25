Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

