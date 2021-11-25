Private Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 14.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

