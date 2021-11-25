Private Capital Group LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $740.45 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $696.85 and a 200-day moving average of $614.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

