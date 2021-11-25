Private Capital Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

