Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $26,817.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $666,499.73.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.