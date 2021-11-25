Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

