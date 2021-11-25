Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

