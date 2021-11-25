Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,027 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 585,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $75.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.