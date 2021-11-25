Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,850.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,668.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

