Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.43.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.
In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,943 shares of company stock worth $35,489,546. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
