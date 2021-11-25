Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,943 shares of company stock worth $35,489,546. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

