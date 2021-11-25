ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

