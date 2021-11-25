ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.