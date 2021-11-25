Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,186 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.