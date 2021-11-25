Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,452 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $206,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.