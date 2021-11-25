Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $314.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.85 and a 200 day moving average of $272.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.15 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

