Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 288,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.