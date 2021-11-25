Prudential Financial Inc. Has $968,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

