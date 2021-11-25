Public Index Network (PIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,926.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $2,926.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00074191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00092320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.45 or 0.07527220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,141.14 or 1.00095300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

