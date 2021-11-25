Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

