Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

