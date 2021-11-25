Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

GOLD stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

