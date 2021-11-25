Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issued By Truist Securiti

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IBEX in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.