Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

