Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

BBY opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

