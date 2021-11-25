Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reduced by William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

