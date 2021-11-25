Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2024 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average is $237.93. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

