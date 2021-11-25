QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $483,719.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

