QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

