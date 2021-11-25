Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,268,250.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,870,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

