Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $75,915.18 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 82.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Quanterix by 126.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quanterix by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

