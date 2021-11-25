Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $75,915.18 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $92.57.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
