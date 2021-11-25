Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $26.21

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $27.75. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.

RANI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

