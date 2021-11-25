Raymond James Analysts Give OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) a C$5.00 Price Target

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) received a C$5.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.54.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$812.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

