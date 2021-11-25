Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

