RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

